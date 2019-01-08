Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,419,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,415,000 after acquiring an additional 475,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,313,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,228,000 after acquiring an additional 310,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director David P. Tomick bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $30,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $470,881. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.49.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

