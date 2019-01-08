Chevron Co. (CVX) Holdings Decreased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

