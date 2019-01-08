China Education Resources (CHN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.40.
China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 million during the quarter.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
China Education Resources Inc provides education resources and services for students, teachers, parents, and school administrators primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides educational content, resources, and training programs to users.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.