China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNP. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of SNP opened at $73.27 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 9,897.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,839 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

