ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of IMOS opened at $16.10 on Monday. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $593.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChipMOS Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of ChipMOS Technologies worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

