Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.8% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $159,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,242 shares of company stock worth $165,544. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,890. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

