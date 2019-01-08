CIBC Lowers Yangarra Resources (YGR) Price Target to C$4.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE YGR traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.10. 281,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$45.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.930000030403847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 7,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 48,300 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 222,930 shares of company stock worth $729,355.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

