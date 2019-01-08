Citigroup Analysts Give Commercial Metals (CMC) a $18.00 Price Target

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given a $18.00 price objective by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,307. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.83. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6,417.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 141,010 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 74,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

