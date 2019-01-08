Citigroup Cuts US Concrete (USCR) Price Target to $53.00

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.83.

USCR stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. US Concrete has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,623.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,100 shares of company stock worth $2,207,936 and have sold 390 shares worth $14,489. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in US Concrete by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in US Concrete by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Concrete by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after buying an additional 184,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in US Concrete by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

