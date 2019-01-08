C&J Energy Services (CJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of on-shore well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It offers hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, fluids management services and other special well site services. The company operates primarily in United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.23.

CJ opened at $15.02 on Friday. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $971.51 million, a PE ratio of -107.29 and a beta of 1.18.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick purchased 7,030 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

