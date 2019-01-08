Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $224,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 124,161 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $15,830,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,051 shares of company stock worth $38,064,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $119.50. 85,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/clarus-wealth-advisors-invests-224000-in-motorola-solutions-inc-msi.html.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.