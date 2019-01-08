Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Monday.

CLIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,360 ($17.77)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, October 15th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 746.94 ($9.76) on Monday. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

