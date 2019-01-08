Clorox (CLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Clorox has outperformed the industry in the past year. In first-quarter fiscal 2019, the company marked eighth consecutive positive earnings surprise and fourth sales beat in the last six quarters. Earnings gained from lower tax rate, and higher sales and cost savings, while the Nutranext acquisition and higher volumes aided sales. Moreover, its 2020 Strategy, aimed at bolstering growth at various categories and market share, is encouraging. However, the company trimmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2019 despite solid first-quarter results. This was mainly due to the expectations of making fewer share repurchases in fiscal 2019 than repurchases of nearly 50% of its $2-billion authorization, guided earlier. Adverse currency translations hurt the top-line growth and remain concerns in fiscal 2019. The company is also witnessing strained margins owing to higher commodity and logistics expenses, which is likely to persist in the fiscal year.”

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.08.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 25,317 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $4,067,935.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $8,531,324.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,830,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,228 shares of company stock worth $50,910,506. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.