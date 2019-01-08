CoffeeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (CFC)

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. CoffeeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004611 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000167 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000516 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoffeeCoin Coin Profile

CFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2014. The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin. CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

