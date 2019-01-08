Coimatic 3.0 (CTIC3) Trading Up 33.9% This Week

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Coimatic 3.0 has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a total market capitalization of $1,470.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 3.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.02159806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00165881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00234681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Token Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 3.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coimatic 3.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

