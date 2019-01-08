Coin2Play Price Reaches $0.0033 (C2P)

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Coin2Play coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Coin2Play has traded down 68.6% against the US dollar. Coin2Play has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $448.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Coin2Play Coin Profile

Coin2Play (CRYPTO:C2P) is a coin. Coin2Play’s total supply is 9,718,474 coins. Coin2Play’s official website is coin2play.io. Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play.

Coin2Play Coin Trading

Coin2Play can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin2Play should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2Play using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

