Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

“. We are reiterating our Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $35 post COLL issuing 2019 revenue guidance below FactSet consensus, and our estimates. We remain positive on the long-term growth potential of Xtampza, and we believe that Xtampza will replace OxyContin as the largest branded oxycodone ER product over time with COLL building itself into one of the leading specialist pain companies.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $622.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,210.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 508,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 192.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 127,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 83,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 332,647 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 203.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

