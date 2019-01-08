Commercial Metals (CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.83. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after acquiring an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6,417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 141,010 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 74,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.