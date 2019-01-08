CommunityGeneration (CGEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, CommunityGeneration has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CommunityGeneration coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. CommunityGeneration has a market cap of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025184 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.02165567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00165051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00237999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024992 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 19,639,285,527 coins. The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork.

CommunityGeneration Coin Trading

CommunityGeneration can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

