Comparing ARRIS International (ARRS) & Northstar Electronics (NEIK)

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of ARRIS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ARRIS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ARRIS International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARRIS International and Northstar Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International 0 8 1 0 2.11 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARRIS International presently has a consensus price target of $30.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given ARRIS International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares ARRIS International and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International 1.24% 16.14% 6.77% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARRIS International and Northstar Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.81 $92.02 million $2.43 12.65 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

ARRIS International has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Summary

ARRIS International beats Northstar Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

