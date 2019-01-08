Comparing BIO-key International (BKYI) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.30 million 2.04 -$4.27 million N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $30.85 billion 0.63 $1.91 billion $1.56 8.85

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BIO-key International does not pay a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIO-key International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 10 6 0 2.22

BIO-key International presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $18.31, indicating a potential upside of 32.66%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -92.72% -40.25% -35.78% Hewlett Packard Enterprise 6.18% 10.44% 4.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also offers data center networking products, such as top-of-rack switches, core switches, and open networking switches; and operational services, advisory and professional services, and communications and media solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment provides solutions for mobility and Internet of things, as well as enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses campus and branch environments under the Aruba brand. This segment also offers wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers; and software products, including network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services software. The Financial Services segment offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to enable the creation of unique technology deployment models and acquire complete IT solutions. The Corporate Investments segment is involved in Hewlett Packard labs and various business incubation activities. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

