Comparing Cision (CISN) & ServiceNow (NOW)

Cision (NYSE:CISN) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Cision alerts:

This table compares Cision and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision -6.65% 31.58% 5.26% ServiceNow -2.52% -2.93% -0.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Cision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ServiceNow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cision and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision $631.64 million 2.58 -$123.04 million $0.57 21.51 ServiceNow $1.93 billion 17.31 -$149.13 million ($1.05) -177.78

Cision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceNow. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cision has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cision and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision 0 3 8 0 2.73 ServiceNow 0 3 24 1 2.93

Cision currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $205.12, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Cision’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cision is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Cision on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; and iContact, a cloud-based email and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; and security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.