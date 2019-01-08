Comparing CSX (CSX) and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get CSX alerts:

CSX pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CSX pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CSX has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. CSX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 55.19% 21.38% 8.27% CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CSX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSX and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $11.41 billion 4.62 $5.47 billion $2.30 27.15 CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.73 $3.56 billion $1.92 11.34

CSX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CSX has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSX and CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 1 6 12 0 2.58 CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSX currently has a consensus target price of $77.47, indicating a potential upside of 24.06%. Given CSX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Summary

CSX beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 40 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,000 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.