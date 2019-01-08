Comparing Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) & Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schlumberger and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger $30.44 billion 1.83 -$1.51 billion $1.50 26.78 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $31.77 billion 0.76 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Schlumberger.

Volatility and Risk

Schlumberger has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Schlumberger and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger 0 8 16 0 2.67 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schlumberger currently has a consensus target price of $70.11, suggesting a potential upside of 74.52%. Given Schlumberger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schlumberger is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Profitability

This table compares Schlumberger and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger -2.00% 6.55% 3.43% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 14.50% 17.91% 10.38%

Dividends

Schlumberger pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Schlumberger pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Schlumberger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Schlumberger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products, as well as mud logging, and land drilling rigs and support services; and offers well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. The company's Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation; hydraulic fracturing, multistage completions, perforating, coiled tubing equipment, and services; well completion services and equipment, such as packers, safety valves, and sand control technology; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as Socie´te´ de Prospection E´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,407 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,852 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. PJSC Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

