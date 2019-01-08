Comparing LG Display (LPL) & Veritec (VRTC)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Veritec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -1.29% -2.09% -1.01% Veritec -121.54% N/A -539.51%

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Veritec does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LG Display has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Veritec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $24.59 billion 0.24 $1.60 billion $2.40 3.46 Veritec $500,000.00 1.58 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LG Display and Veritec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 1 3 0 2.17 Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A

LG Display currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.72%. Given LG Display’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LG Display is more favorable than Veritec.

Summary

LG Display beats Veritec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

