Comparing Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) & The Castle Group (CAGU)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and The Castle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $559.54 million 1.73 -$240,000.00 $0.38 19.47 The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.10 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

The Castle Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts 3.64% 6.98% 2.64% The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts and The Castle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 2 2 0 2.50 The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats The Castle Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names. As of September 17, 2018, it owned a portfolio consisting of 20 resorts comprising 7,769 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.