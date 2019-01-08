Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,784 ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 45.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,026,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,805,081 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 56.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,441,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,836,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

IBN stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.20. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBN shares. HSBC lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/confluence-investment-management-llc-buys-shares-of-13784-icici-bank-ltd-ibn.html.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.