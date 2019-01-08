Consolidated Edison (ED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Edison faces interest rate risk owing to variable rate debt and to new debt financing needed to fund capital requirements, including the construction expenditures of the utilities and maturing debt securities. Its share price has also underperformed its industry in the last year. Adverse decisions by the commissions in pending regulatory cases may negatively impact the company’s earnings. Consolidated Edison also faces commodity price risk related to the purchase and sale of its electricity, gas and related derivative instruments. The company continues to follow a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development and to maintain the reliability of its electric, gas and steam delivery systems. Its regulated utilities provide it with a stable earnings base.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ED. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Shares of ED traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $936,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 581.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 384.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after buying an additional 294,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

