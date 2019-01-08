Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.41. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $157.93 and a 12-month high of $234.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

