Constellation Brands (STZ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.88.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.12 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $156.25 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, CEO Robert Sands sold 136,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $30,534,640.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,943,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.