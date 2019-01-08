Contrasting Genie Energy (GNE) and Avista (AVA)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and Avista (NYSE:AVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avista has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and Avista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% Avista 8.31% 7.38% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genie Energy and Avista, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Avista 0 2 0 0 2.00

Avista has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avista is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genie Energy and Avista’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.75 -$6.99 million N/A N/A Avista $1.45 billion 1.90 $115.91 million $1.95 21.41

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avista shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Avista pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Avista pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genie Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Avista has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

Avista beats Genie Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to approximately 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 21, 2018, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 382,000 customers and retail natural gas service to approximately 347,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in sheet metal fabrication, venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

