Contrasting OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OUTKY) & Mail Ru Group (MLRYY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Mail Ru Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mail Ru Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Mail Ru Group does not pay a dividend. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Mail Ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 3.41% 8.63% 3.79% Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and Mail Ru Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $7.19 billion 0.21 $443.07 million $1.02 1.76 Mail Ru Group $887.41 million 3.11 N/A N/A N/A

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mail Ru Group.

Summary

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR beats Mail Ru Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. The company provides stainless steel bars, coils and sheets, steel precision strips, rebars, and wire rods; and semi-finished products, such as cast billets and blooms, cast slabs, stainless steel ingots, and rolled and forged billets, as well as pipes. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Mail Ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online communication products and entertainment services primarily in Russia and other CIS states. It operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-Commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment operates Mail.Ru, an email service and an Internet portal; and ICQ, Mail.Ru Agent, and TamTam, instant messaging services. The VK segment operates Vkontakte social network; develops applications; and offers virtual gifts and stickers, as well as online advertising services, including display and context advertising. The Social Networks segment operates social networks comprising Odnoklassniki and My World; develops applications; and provides online advertising services, including display and context advertising, as well as virtual gifts. The Online Games segment offers online gaming services, such as massively multiplayer online, social, and mobile games; sells virtual in-game items to users; and licenses games to third-party online game operators. The Search, E-Commerce and Other Services segment provides search engine services comprising context advertising, food delivery, and other services. The company is also involved in the development and support of online games and social network; operation of Internet payment system; research and development of online products; and provision of hosting and online recruitment services. In addition, it offers Tarantool, a database management system; and other media projects that meet the information needs of various categories of users, as well as operates MAPS.ME, a service providing offline maps and navigation capabilities for mobile devices by using OpenStreetMap data. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

