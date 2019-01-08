Corelogic Inc (CLGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLGX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Sunday, December 16th.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.46%. Corelogic’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

