Corelogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 663 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,343 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Corelogic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Corelogic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,846,000 after buying an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 127,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 4,841.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NYSE CLGX opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corelogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CLGX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/corelogic-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-clgx.html.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.