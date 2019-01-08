Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (CFP) Earns Average Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (NYSEMKT:CFP) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an average rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Progressive Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return. The Fund invests primarily all of its assets in equity securities of the United States issuers, non- United States issuers whose securities trade on the United States securities exchange or over the counter or as American depositary receipts (ADRs) or other forms of depositary receipts, such as international depositary receipts (IDRs), which trade in the United States, closed-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

