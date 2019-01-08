Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.14 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

