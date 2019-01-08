CorVel Co. (CRVL) Holdings Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.26% of CorVel worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRVL. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth about $3,739,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $57,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $197,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,964.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,611 shares of company stock valued at $11,529,466. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRVL opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.18 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

