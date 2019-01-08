Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 919,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,618,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,908,138 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $175.79 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total value of $1,490,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,662 shares of company stock worth $13,624,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

