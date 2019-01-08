Crave (CRAVE) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Crave has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Crave has a total market cap of $118,946.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official website is crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

