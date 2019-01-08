Credit Suisse AG Has $821,000 Holdings in Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Andersons were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after purchasing an additional 240,683 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 157.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 2,404.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $186,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at $215,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $64,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,755.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $685.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.00 million. Andersons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

