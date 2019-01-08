Credit Suisse AG Has $843,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 557,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 84.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 314,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 440,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. TechTarget Inc has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $343.02 million, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $39,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,372.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,778. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Has $843,000 Position in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/08/credit-suisse-ag-has-843000-position-in-techtarget-inc-ttgt.html.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.