Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,234,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,169,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,329,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 560,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 544,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 70,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,685,473.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,018.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,694.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,707. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

MEI opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

