Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Underperform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of MAXR opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.30). Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 266,602 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

