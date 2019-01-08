Credit Tag Chain Price Tops $0.0117 (CTC)

Credit Tag Chain (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Credit Tag Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including OEX, IDAX and BCEX. During the last seven days, Credit Tag Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Credit Tag Chain has a total market capitalization of $511,368.00 and $69,575.00 worth of Credit Tag Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.02054957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00466059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00028431 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010093 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021311 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008791 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Credit Tag Chain’s total supply is 917,362,024 coins and its circulating supply is 43,756,836 coins. The official website for Credit Tag Chain is www.credittag.io. Credit Tag Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@CreditTagChain. Credit Tag Chain’s official Twitter account is @CreditTagChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credit Tag Chain is /r/CreditTagChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credit Tag Chain

Credit Tag Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credit Tag Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credit Tag Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credit Tag Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

