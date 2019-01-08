Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Given Average Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CPG stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $823.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,361,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,163,000 after buying an additional 4,558,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,618,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,328,000 after buying an additional 2,225,693 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,454,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,991,000 after buying an additional 2,023,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,868,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,679,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

