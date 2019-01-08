Crew Energy (CR) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. TD Securities currently has C$1.90 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.40.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CR. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.58.

TSE CR opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.97.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.070000001627907 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

