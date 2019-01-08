Critical Comparison: Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) and Hitachi (HTHIY)

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) and Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hitachi alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hitachi and Williams Industrial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Williams Industrial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 4.15% 10.24% 4.54% Williams Industrial Services Group -19.74% -46.48% -12.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hitachi and Williams Industrial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $88.38 billion 0.31 $3.42 billion $7.40 7.55 Williams Industrial Services Group $186.98 million 0.24 -$56.52 million N/A N/A

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group.

Dividends

Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Williams Industrial Services Group does not pay a dividend. Hitachi pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hitachi beats Williams Industrial Services Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally. The company's Information & Telecommunication Systems segment offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services; and servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs. Its Social Infrastructure & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; and thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems, and transmission and distribution systems. The company's Electronic Systems & Equipment segment offers semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, and medical electronics equipment. Its Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery. The company's High Functional Materials & Components segment offers semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steel products, magnetic materials and applications, and functional components and equipment, as well as wires, cables, and related products. Its Automotive Systems segment provides electric powertrain, integrated vehicle control, and car information systems. The company's Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment offers air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Its Others segment provides optical disk drives, property management and others services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities. It also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services for power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, the company replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plants; offers oil and gas modifications and construction services; engages in the conversion of analog control systems to digital controls; and provides nuclear decommissioning services. It markets its services in the United States through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tucker, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.