Critical Contrast: Tableau Software (DATA) vs. Clarent (CLRN)

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) and Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Tableau Software has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarent has a beta of 6.62, indicating that its share price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tableau Software and Clarent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software $877.06 million 11.81 -$185.56 million ($2.34) -52.98 Clarent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clarent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tableau Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tableau Software and Clarent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software 1 10 14 0 2.52 Clarent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tableau Software presently has a consensus target price of $118.41, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Tableau Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tableau Software is more favorable than Clarent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Tableau Software shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Tableau Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Clarent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tableau Software and Clarent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software -22.39% -25.49% -15.61% Clarent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clarent beats Tableau Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows various users, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Visual Query Language (VizQL) for databases, which is a computer language for describing pictures of data, including graphs, charts, maps, time series, and tables of visualizations; Live Query Engine that interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by various database systems; and Hyper, an in-memory data engine technology that helps customers to analyze a range of data sets by evaluating analytical queries directly in the transactional database. Further, the company provides maintenance and support, training, and professional services. It serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, and education, as well as retail, consumer, and distribution industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Clarent Company Profile

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions, in conjunction with its hardware or equipment provided by others, are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks. Clarent's solutions provide bridges between the traditional circuit-switched telephone system and Internet Protocol networks, allowing the use of IP telephony to be transparent to end user customers using their existing wire line or wireless telephones. The company's customers include service providers, system integrators, resellers, and enterprises. Service provider customers include traditional local, international, and wholesale long distance telecommunication companies, as well as next generation service providers, including Internet Service Providers, Application Service Providers, Web-to-phone providers, and others employing Internet-based business models. The company's competitors include Cisco Systems, Inc.; Lucent, Inc.; Nortel Networks Corporation; Sonus Networks; and VocalTec Communications, Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California. On December 13, 2002, Clarent Corporation filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on April 1, 2004. Clarent Corporation is in liquidation.

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.