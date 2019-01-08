Crocs (CROX) Trading Up 3.7%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 50,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,623,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crocs to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 17.5% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 193,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,024,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

