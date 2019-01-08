Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $11.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.